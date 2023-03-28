Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading Down 10.2%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.79. 299,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 242,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.96.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.