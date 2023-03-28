Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 2,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

