EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00004098 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $152.23 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004664 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003652 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001131 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,607,683 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,614,024 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

