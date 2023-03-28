ERC20 Price Hits $0.0105 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $937.79 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00204450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,390.43 or 1.00045700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01021822 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $465.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

