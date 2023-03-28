Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.48 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $100.22 million and $311,103.56 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00005444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,249.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00327791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00567904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00444405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,524,279 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

