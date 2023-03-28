Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in March

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.6 days.

Essentra Stock Performance

Essentra stock remained flat at $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. Essentra has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Get Essentra alerts:

About Essentra

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.