Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.81 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $20.08 or 0.00073681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $147.81 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,252.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00325243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00565996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.93 or 0.00443741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,129,327 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

