Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Hits $216.86 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,772.09 or 0.06502442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $216.86 billion and $8.38 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00061344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00041315 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

