European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.
European Wax Center Stock Performance
EWCZ opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $33.31.
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
