European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

EWCZ opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

