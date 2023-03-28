Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.40

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

