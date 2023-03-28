Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Everest Re Group comprises 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after buying an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 185,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,679,000 after buying an additional 92,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

NYSE RE traded up $4.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.67. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

