Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $102.79 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $102.79 million and $1.21 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

