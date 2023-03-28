Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Up 8.5%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 76,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 255,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $18,206,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 697,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.