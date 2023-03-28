Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 847,378 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 297,548 shares.The stock last traded at $5.63 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Exscientia Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 26.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

