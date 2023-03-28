Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,612. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

