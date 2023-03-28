Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,612. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.