Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 699 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Tesla were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

TSLA traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.20. 40,158,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,768,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.87. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $598.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,721 shares of company stock worth $7,754,792. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

