Falcon Wealth Planning Buys Shares of 7,753 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 78,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 158,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,084 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

