Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $18.62 Million in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 848,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,618,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 5.3% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.94% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFAE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,148. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

