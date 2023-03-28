Falcon Wealth Planning Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450,846 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

