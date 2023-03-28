Family Investment Center Inc. Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.36. 339,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.