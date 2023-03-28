Family Investment Center Inc. Invests $254,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,794 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
