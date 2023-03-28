Family Investment Center Inc. Invests $993,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. 135,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,629. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.