Family Investment Center Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 0.3% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of FPEI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 81,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,999. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

