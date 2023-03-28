Family Investment Center Inc. Takes $337,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 888,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,591. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

