FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 2.5% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.64. The company had a trading volume of 290,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day moving average is $181.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

