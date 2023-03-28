Fei USD (FEI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $421.87 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00204438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,269.08 or 1.00039731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94728313 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,823,175.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.