Fei USD Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $414.91 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00204515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,329.90 or 0.99991884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94728313 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,823,175.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

