Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FEVR. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.78) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.29) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,208.33 ($14.85).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,200 ($14.74) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,095.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,454.55, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.00. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,889.50 ($23.22).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 10.68 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,272.73%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

