Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period.

FENY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,103. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

