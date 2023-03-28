Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Up 208.4% in March

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 208.4% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FITBP stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

