Financial Analysis: Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) & McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ)

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) and McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chart Industries and McDermott International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDermott International has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chart Industries and McDermott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries 1.40% 7.84% 3.89% McDermott International -52.07% N/A -13.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chart Industries and McDermott International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $1.61 billion 3.09 $24.00 million $0.57 204.90 McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01

Chart Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McDermott International. McDermott International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Chart Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chart Industries beats McDermott International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases. The Heat Transfer Systems segment supplies mission engineered equipment and systems used in the separation, liquefaction, and purification of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Specialty Products segment supplies products used in specialty market applications including hydrogen, HLNG vehicle tanks, food and beverage, space exploration, lasers, cannabis, and water treatment. The Repair, Service, and leasing segment includes repair and service centers globally, which provides installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as global equipment leasing solutions. The Corporate segment includes operating expenses for executive management, accounting, tax, treasury, corporate development

About McDermott International

(Get Rating)

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

