First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $20.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $916.12. 615,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $959.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $720.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $776.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 91.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

