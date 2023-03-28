First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $18.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ FFWM opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $419.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
