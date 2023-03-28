First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $18.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

First Foundation Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $9,629,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $419.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Stories

