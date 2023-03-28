First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Pacific Price Performance

Shares of First Pacific stock remained flat at $1.48 during trading on Tuesday. 25,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

