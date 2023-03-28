First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Pacific Price Performance
Shares of First Pacific stock remained flat at $1.48 during trading on Tuesday. 25,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
About First Pacific
