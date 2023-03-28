First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Lessened by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

FTCS opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

