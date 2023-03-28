First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 129.0% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the February 28th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 55,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,093. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

