First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:FEN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 91,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,074. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
