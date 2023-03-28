First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 90.8% in March

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
LMBS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 742,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,900. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
