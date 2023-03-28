First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 90.8% in March

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 742,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,900. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

