First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. 129,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,904. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $53.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

