First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. 129,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,904. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $53.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.