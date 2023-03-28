First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Up 68.0% in March

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

QQEW traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,315. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.01.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

