First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 70.3% in March

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 1,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 312,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 290,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 172,963 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 20,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,542. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

