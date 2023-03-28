Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) versus Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sartorius Stedim Biotech 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 1 1 1 1 2.50

Dividends

Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $448.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.67%. Given Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sartorius Stedim Biotech is more favorable than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sartorius Stedim Biotech pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A $4.31 74.48 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 89.72

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sartorius Stedim Biotech beats Fisher & Paykel Healthcare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. The firm offers a broad portfolio of products that focuses on all steps in the manufacture of a biopharmaceutical, as well as in process development as prerequisite procedures. Its technologies cover inter alia, cell line technologies, cell culture media, bioreactors, and a wide range of products for separation, purification, and concentration of biological intermediates and finished products, as well as solutions for storage and transportation. It also offers data analytics software for modeling and optimizing processes of biopharmaceutical development and production. The company was founded on September 28, 1978 and is headquartered in Aubagne, France.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The New Zealand segment includes all activities controlled by entities or employees based in New Zealand, principally research and development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution and administration. The North America segment refers to all activities controlled by entities or employees based in the United States of America and Canada, principally sales, distribution and administration activities. The Europe segment includes all activities controlled by entities or employees based in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Turkey and Russia, principally sales, distribution and administration activities. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to all activities controlled by entities or employees based in Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, principally sales, distribution and administration activities. The company was

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.