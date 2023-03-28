Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Major Shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta Sells 395,116 Shares

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,180,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,957,305.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Fifthdelta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $10,015,120.30.

On Friday, January 27th, Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 299,000 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,030,210.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ltd Fifthdelta acquired 756,400 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $5,196,468.00.

Shares of FSR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,731,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,368. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 366.8% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 2,567,300 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fisker by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 178.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 6,259.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,044 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fisker by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

