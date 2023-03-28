Flagship Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,719 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,014.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 191,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,663. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $59.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

