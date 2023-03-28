FlatQube Price Tops $1.75 on Major Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00006432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $2,176.21 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.82134958 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,270.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

