Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Update

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 10,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $32,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,799,203.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 10,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $32,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,799,203.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,471,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,714 shares of company stock valued at $195,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,800. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58.

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.