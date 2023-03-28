FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLIDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 18th

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLIDY opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLIDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

