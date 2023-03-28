Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Fluent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Fluent Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 68,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fluent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Fluent by 63.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

