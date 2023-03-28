Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FSM. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 0.8 %

FSM stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

