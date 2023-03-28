Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 66820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Fortune Minerals Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

